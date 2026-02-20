Daughter of missing Blue Island man, Daniel Davis, expanding search

The daughter of a Blue Island man who has been missing since November is going national with her search.

Daniel Davis, 59, was last seen on Nov. 25 at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, where he works.

Shortly before that, he was involved in a car accident near 119th and Avers in unincorporated Alsip. Body camera video from the sheriff's office shows Davis getting out of a squad car around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 25

Sheriff's Deputies dropped him off at 115 Bourbon Street after the crash. The video shows he had some difficulty walking.

His daughter said the video supports her family's theory that Davis might have experienced a medical issue before he went missing.

She is asking anyone outside the Blue Island area to share photos of Davis.