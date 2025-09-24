3 critically injured in shooting at Dallas ICE field office, shooter dead, Homeland Security officials say

Three people are in critical condition after a shooting at an ICE field office in Dallas Wednesday morning, Homeland Security officials said. The shooter is dead, they said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday, saying the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras near the facility showed a heavy first responder presence with dozens of units.

"While we don't know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop," Noem said on X.

No ICE agents were shot, a source told CBS News Texas' Ken Molestina.

"Please join me in prayer for the injured and their families from this morning's active shooter incident at the ICE facility in Dallas," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on X. "Violence and terror is never the answer to anything."

The facility is located at 8101 N. Stemmons Fwy. in Dallas. I-35E in both directions is shut down while the investigation continues.

Second ICE facility attack in Texas in 2025

A Fourth of July attack at a Texas immigration detention center injured a police officer, who was shot in the neck.

Attackers dressed in black military-style clothing opened fire outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, southwest of Dallas, federal prosecutors said. At least 11 people have been charged in connection with the attack.

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop," Vice President JD Vance said on X. "I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."

contributed to this report.