Cubs owners denounce racism after past comments by Joe Ricketts prompt backlash over Chelsea soccer team bid

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The Cubs may have been in a selling mood at last year's trade deadline, but the Ricketts family is in a buying mood when it comes to soccer in England – where they have been subject to a backlash.

The controversy prompted the Cubs owners to tout their anti-racism credentials Wednesday.

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts was in London Wednesday, and was planning to meet with fans of the Premier League club Chelsea while there.

Chelsea supporters opposed to Ricketts buying the team, using the hashtag #NoToRicketts, which has been trending on Twitter. Their issue is with past offensive comments made by family patriarch Joe Ricketts.

It has been three years since Joe Ricketts apologized after online media outlet Splinter News published emails featuring him making Islamophobic comments, such as "Islam is a cult and not a religion."

The racist comments have gained a renewed focus during the competitive bidding contest to buy Chelsea, which has been put up for sale after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government over his ties to President Vladimir Putin amid the war on Ukraine.

Paul Canoville, Chelsea's first Black player, tweeted "a big fat anti racism NO to the Ricketts bid."

The London communication firm tasked by the Ricketts family with advancing the bid says Joe Ricketts is not involved in the bid, which is led by his son, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts. They have also linked up hedge fund manager Ken Griffin for the bid.

"Our family rejects any form of hate in the strongest possible terms," the Ricketts family said in a statement. "Racism and Islamophobia have no place whatsoever in our society.

"We have developed deep and abiding partnerships with the Muslim community in Chicago, as well as with all communities of color."

"Respect for diversity and inclusion are central to our family's values," the family statement continued. "If we prevail in our bid for Chelsea, we commit to the club and to the fans that we will actively promote these values."

There are at least seven known bidders for Chelsea and the British government has to approve a license for the buyout which cannot see Abramovich receive any proceeds from the sale.

The sale price could reach £3 billion ($4 billion).