Cubs fans excited for NLDS matchup against Brewers after first playoff series win since 2017

The Cubs are preparing to play a familiar foe in the National League Divisional Series, as they head to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers for the rivals' first-ever playoff matchup.

Cubs fans are breathing a sigh of relief, after escaping with a 3-1 win over the Padres in the deciding game of their Wild Card series on Thursday. The Padres were able to put the tying runs in scoring position in the 9th inning, but the Cubs were able to hold on for the victory.

While the players will now set their sights on the Brewers for a best-of-five series starting Saturday in Milwaukee, fans are savoring the Cubs' first postseason series win since 2017.

Cheers roared inside and outside Wrigley Field throughout the decisive victory over the Padres, which propels them to their first NLDS in eight years.

"We were speechless, but we managed to get the win, and I'm happy," one fan said.

"We're just so excited for the team. We got this. This is… we're going to make a run," another fan said.

The Brewers finished the regular season with the best record in Major League Baseball, but the Cubs held a 7-6 advantage in their 13 head-to-head games, and fans said they feel confident heading into the NLDS.

Plenty of Cubs fans offered their predictions for the series against the Brewers:

"Cubs in 4! At Wrigley, trust me!"

"We're going to win, we're going to sweep them, and we're going to win."

"I think 3-2, we come out with the victory, and it's going to be a tough one, but we're going to see them in 5."

"Game 5. It's going to be 3-2 Cubs in a dramatic fashion. Go Cubs, Go! Let's go Chicago! No ketchup on a hot dog."

Game 1 of the NLDS between the Cubs and Brewers will be on Saturday in Milwaukee, but the time has not yet been announced.