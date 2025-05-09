Trial for man charged with killing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, stabbing pregnant mother begins Friday

The trial for a Chicago man charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy to death and seriously injuring his pregnant mother is set to begin Friday.

Crosetti Brand, 37, is charged with 17 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murde,r armed robbery, home invasion and domestic battery.

He is accused of going to his pregnant ex-girlfriend Laterria Smith's apartment in Edgewater in March of 2024 and stabbing her in the neck. He then allegedly stabbed her son, Jayden Perkins, in the chest when he tried to intervene and protect his mother.

Smith, 33, was critical injured. Her son died. She had sought an order of protection against Brand, who has a violent history of domestic battery, in February 2024. Despite Brand being sent back to prison on a parole violation that included an attempt to break into her home weeks before, the request was denied.

Brand was granted parole the day before the attack at Smiths' apartment, just hours before a scheduled court hearing on her case.

A jury trial starts Friday at 9 a.m. at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.