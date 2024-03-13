11-year-old boy killed, pregnant mom critically wounded in Chicago domestic incident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was critically stabbed Wednesday morning in what police said was a domestic incident in the Edgewater neighborhood. One person was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Police said, around 8 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue, where they found an 11-year-old boy who had suffered an injury to his chest, and a 33-year-old woman who had suffered multiple stab wounds. Police did not say what caused the boy's injury, although sources said earlier that the incident was a shooting, not a stabbing.

Both victims were taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital, where the boy died, and the woman was in critical condition. A police source said the victims are mother and son, and the mother is eight months pregnant.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy as Jaydone Perkins.

Police said the incident appeared to be domestic in nature.

Neighbors said they heard screaming, but were too scared to intervene.

"I heard the screaming. I heard someone screaming for help, and then I just heard sirens. So I was like, 'Hey, the police or the ambulance have gotten taken care of it, and that's about it. And to walk out, and it's a homicide, it's very sad," said a woman who did not want to be identified.

The woman's fiancé, who is also the father of her unborn child, said he's devastated and knows the suspect.

Police said one person was in custody Wednesday afternoon.