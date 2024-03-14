Victim of Chicago stabbing sought order of protection before fatal attack, records show

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pregnant mother had sought an order of protection before she and her 11-year-old son were attacked in their Edgewater neighborhood home on Wednesday. The stabbing attack resulted in the boy's death.

Police arrested a suspect, whom CBS 2 is not naming because charges had been announced as of Thursday. CBS 2 also learned the suspect had recently been released from prison and has a violent past.

The 11-year-old boy was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jaydone Perkins. He died of stab wounds to the chest. His mother was still fighting for her life Thursday at St. Francis Hospital.

On the day of the fatal attack, the woman and suspect were scheduled to appear before a judge. Court records show the victim expressed her fear of the man.

Court records also show the suspect has had four orders of protection filed against him from four different women dating back to 2004.

Amanda Pyron, executive director of The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence, said the suspect was specifically told via the orders of protection he was not allowed to contact his victims from prison.

"So we know that there must have been some basis for that in previous orders of protection and given his pattern of behavior, in repeating similar behaviors, we're worried that that's what happened," Pyron said.

Court documents show the man was sentenced in 2017 to 16 years in prison for a 2015 home invasion involving one of the women who had an order of protection, but he was paroled last year in October after about eight years.

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said under Illinois law, offenders of certain crimes only have to do half of what they're sentenced to. For the other half of their sentence, they can be released for good behavior.

"It happens on everybody who's sentenced," Miller said. "Back when this happened, frankly now there's different amount of time. You'd have to do 100% on murder, 85% on other crimes, but on most crimes, you do 50% of what the judge says you're supposed to."

The suspect was still in custody as of Thursday.