Crime Stoppers offer $15,000 reward in murder of mother killed in front of children in Chicago

Crime Stoppers offer $15,000 reward in murder of mother on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crime Stoppers will be in the Austin neighborhood Saturday looking for more information on the suspect accused of murdering a mother in front of her children earlier this month.

Maria Roque, 34, was killed on Dec. 13, moments after placing her daughter inside her car, in the 500 block of North Long Avenue.

Police believe Kenneth Brown, 44, shot Roque several times before fleeing on foot heading eastbound on Ohio from Long Avenue.

Her 14-year-old son rushed to perform CPR but she succumbed to her injuries.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous, and it's advised not to attempt to apprehend him.

They are offering a $15,000 reward, good for 60 days, for any information leading to the indictment or arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information including video or photographs can leave an anonymous tip by calling 800-535-STOP or CPD hotline at 833-408-0069. Tipsters can also email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.