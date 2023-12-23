Chicago police search for suspect who murdered woman in front of children on West Side

CPD search for suspect who shot, killed mother in front of children on West Side

CPD search for suspect who shot, killed mother in front of children on West Side

CPD search for suspect who shot, killed mother in front of children on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help with tracking down a man wanted for murder on the city's West Side.

Police say 44-year-old Kenneth Brown is wanted in connection to the murder of 34-year-old Maria Roque in the Austin neighborhood on Dec. 13. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Her family says she was killed in front of her home near Long Avenue and Kinzie while her 8-year-old daughter was in the car nearby. The victim's 14-year-old son rushed to perform CPR but could not save her life.

Maria's family said she filed multiple orders of protection with one granted just hours after her death.

Anyone with information on brown's whereabouts is asked to call police.