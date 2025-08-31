Crash-and-grab burglars ransack businesses on Chicago's South, West sides

Police issued an alert Sunday about a string of crash-and-grab burglaries that have affected various neighborhoods on Chicago's South and West sides.

In each of four incidents, the burglars have crashed through the closed doors of businesses by using a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The burglars reversed the vehicle into the front windows or doors, police said.

The burglars have then entered the businesses, removed merchandise, and fled back into the Jeep Grand Cherokees and other vehicles to escape, police said.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, in the 6900 block of South Ashland Avenue, West Englewood.

5:49 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, in the 3300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Bronzeville.

3:09 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25, in the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue

2:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, in the 2100 block of East 71st Street, South Shore.

In the King Drive incident, the burglars targeted a Foot Locker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-CWP-026.