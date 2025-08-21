Burglars crash car into Foot Locker store on Chicago's Northwest Side

Burglars crashed a car into a Foot Locker store in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., Chicago police said a group broke into the store in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue and stole merchandise. Chicago police said the group then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence and shoes from the store scattered on the sidewalk outside the front door.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.