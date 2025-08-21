Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglars crash car into Foot Locker store on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Foot Locker store burglarized in Humboldt Park
Foot Locker store burglarized in Humboldt Park 00:39

Burglars crashed a car into a Foot Locker store in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood early Thursday morning. 

Just after 3 a.m., Chicago police said a group broke into the store in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue and stole merchandise. Chicago police said the group then fled the scene in a vehicle. 

Video from the scene shows a large police presence and shoes from the store scattered on the sidewalk outside the front door. 

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue