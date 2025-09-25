Crash-and-grab burglary targets GameStop store in Hillside, Illinois

Burglars targeted a GameStop store in Hillside, Illinois in a crash-and-grab job early Thursday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the burglary at the GameStop at 120 S. Mannheim Rd., which happened around 4:15 a.m., Hillside police said.

One of the vehicles was a Jeep that was later found in the 8400 block of South Drexel Avenue in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood. The other was a Honda that was later found in the 4000 block of South Dearborn Street in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Stolen merchandise from the GameStop was found inside both vehicles. There was no one inside either of them.

No one was in custody in the burglary as of Thursday morning. The investigation continued.

GameStop stores have been targeted by burglars multiple times in recent weeks. Just this past Monday morning, burglars hit a GameStop in the 15800 block of LaGrange Road in Orland Park.

The Orland Park GameStop burglary was also a crash-and-grab. After plowing a vehicle into the store to gain access, the suspects stole gaming systems.

At least five other stores have been burglarized since August, including one in Irving Park, two stores in west suburban Cicero, one in Gage Park, and one on the Near West Side.