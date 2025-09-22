String of GameStop store burglaries continues in Chicagoland area, this time in Orland Park

A sixth GameStop store in the Chicagoland area was targeted on Monday morning.

Orland Park police said around 5 a.m., four suspects drove up in a white sedan and a white SUV to the GameStop in the 15800 block of LaGrange Road.

One of those vehicles was driven into the store to gain access inside. Afterwards, the suspects stole gaming systems.

It is unclear what the estimate of the items stolen is.

Police said they are trying to identify and recover the vehicles. No arrests were made.

At least five other stores have been burglarized since August, including one in Irving Park, two stores in Cicero, one in Gage Park, and one on the Near West Side.