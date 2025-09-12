5th Chicago-area GameStop broken into since August

Another GameStop store was broken into on Friday morning, this time in Cicero, Illinois.

This is the fifth GameStop targeted in the Chicago area since August.

September 12

On Friday, police were seen investigating inside a GameStop store at 3017 S. Cicero Ave. Video from the scene shows glass shattered on the sidewalk outside the store.

Police have not released details on the incident.

September 5

Chicago police, a group of men broke the glass window of the business in the 1200 block of South Canal Street near the South Loop neighborhood just before 4:40 a.m. Police said the group stole merchandise from the store and fled the scene northbound in two SUVs.

Just before 5 a.m., police said a group broke the window of another store, located in the 5800 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood, and took items. The group left the scene in what is believed to be a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

September 3

Just after 3 a.m., police said a group of six men broke the front glass window of the store located at 7945 S. Cicero Ave.

Police confirmed the group entered the store and took merchandise. The amount of merchandise stolen was not immediately known.

August 7

Chicago police officer fired shots at burglars fleeing a smash-and-grab at an Irving Park GameStop.

Police said that, just before 4:30 a.m., officers saw several armed people involved in a burglary at the GameStop in the 2900 block of West Addison Street.

The suspects got into a white car and a red SUV and sped away from the scene, striking an officer in the process. That officer opened fire, but police said the shots did not hit anyone.

Police chased the burglary suspects south on Addison until they were struck near Hubbard by another car that was not involved in the incident, CPD said. No one was injured in that crash.

Police have not confirmed if any of the robberies are connected. Their investigation remained ongoing Friday afternoon, and no arrests have been made.