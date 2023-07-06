First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, slight chance of showers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're moving into a cooler stretch of weather with temps running at, or below, what's typical for early July in the city.
Thanks to Wednesday's cold front we also have a drop in humidity.
We'll also see some sunshine but a slight chance for an early morning shower, and another slight chance in the afternoon.
Friday brings mostly sunny skies with temps not quite making it to 80. The next chance of rain comes on Saturday, with a 40% chance of showers.
Stats
Normal High- 85
Wednesday- 91
Today- 77
Sunrise- 5:23am
Sunset- 8:30pm
Forecast
Today- Slight chance of a shower. Clouds and humidity decreasing. Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 77.
Tonight- Partly cloudy. 60 for a low.
Friday- Mostly sunny skies and 79 degrees.
