First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, slight chance of showers

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're moving into a cooler stretch of weather with temps running at, or below, what's typical for early July in the city. 

Thanks to Wednesday's cold front we also have a drop in humidity. 

We'll also see some sunshine but a slight chance for an early morning shower, and another slight chance in the afternoon.  

Friday brings mostly sunny skies with temps not quite making it to 80. The next chance of rain comes on Saturday, with a 40% chance of showers.

Stats

Normal High- 85

Wednesday- 91

Today- 77

Sunrise- 5:23am

Sunset- 8:30pm

Forecast

Today- Slight chance of a shower. Clouds and humidity decreasing. Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 77.

Tonight- Partly cloudy. 60 for a low.

Friday- Mostly sunny skies and 79 degrees.

CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 6:25 AM

