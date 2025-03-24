Neighbors raise concerns over possibility of permanent homeless shelter on Chicago's south lakefront

A homeless shelter in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood that was meant to be temporary might be staying for the long haul.

Many people who live in the neighborhood are not happy with that update, while others are calling for compassion.

The Chicago Lake Shore Hotel, at 4900B S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr., was used by the city to house migrants from September 2023 until December 2024.

The State of Illinois still operates a new arrivals facility next door at the former Best Western Plus Hyde Park, 4900 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. That shelter recently opened up beds to homeless families as well.

Neighbors in Hyde Park and Kenwood were under the impression that both buildings would ultimately go back to being hotels. But they learned last month that the city actually intends to take over the state-run shelter at the former Best Western Plus Hyde Park, and use it as a homeless shelter on a long-term basis.

The city also revealed plans to increase the number of beds at the shelter from about 500 to 764. Shocked neighbors said they have been asking how that expansion is going to work, and getting few to no answers.

"A travel site that I've looked at says that's a 115-room hotel. So I don't know how you fit 764 people in there," said homeowner Deb Rowland. "They're effectively building another building without building the building."

Neighbors said they never expected the former hotel buildings would be used for the unhoused after the migrant crisis quieted down.

"If this is permanent, it should go through the proper process," said homeowner Patricia Hleihel.

Homeowner Mitch Cohen said the use of the old hotels as homeless shelters is coming at the expense of the surrounding neighborhood.

"They're thinking a lot about people inside the building, they not thinking about the neighborhood and what it does, the impact, outside the building," he said.

That development makes some residents uncomfortable, because they say they have seen an uptick in loitering and trash since unhoused people came to the area.

"We've had a problem with rodents," Cohen said.

The organization Hyde Park Neighbors for Transparency and Community Preservation made a list of other problems they claim are associated with the shelter.

They include public urination and defecation, noise disturbances such as loud music from cars and frequent sirens as a result of more emergency calls, unregulated activities from car repairs in parks and on side streets to people riding motorized bikes on the sidewalks, public alcohol and drug use, an increase in property damage and graffiti, and parking spaces becoming even scarcer than they already were.

The group also blamed the shelter for a potential property value decline of up to 17%.

A letter penned by Illinois state Rep. Curtis Tarver (D-Illinois) said there is also a problem with "illegal sales" and "prostitution" at the shelter.

Tarver asked the Illinois Department of Human Services to halt all homelessness funding for Chicago until the city provides Kenwood residents a "clear plan to address the current problems of the temporary shelter."

"We haven't gotten any communication that indicates they're putting in a system and a network and the infrastructure, personnel, to help us keep it clean, keep it safe," said Cohen.

But not every homeowner in the area takes issue with a homeless shelter becoming a permanent fixture.

"I want to help those in need," said Jay Middlestead. "Is it ideal? Is it perfect? No. Are we going to have some things that we might not like? Might there be more garbage on the street, things like that? Yes, of course."

Chicago Police crime stats for the Wentworth (2nd) District, which encompasses most of Hyde Park, Kenwood, Washington Park, and Bronzeville and includes the shelter, also show an uptick in murders, sexual assault, and theft in the past year. But CBS News Chicago cannot say whether that has anything to do with the unhoused in the area.

The Hyde Park Neighbors for Transparency and Community Preservation is planning a townhall meeting on the shelter for next week.

CBS News Chicago sent the Mayor's office questions about the shelter almost two weeks ago. There was no answer.

The Illinois Department of Human Services issued this statement about the shelter:

"Illinois launched Home Illinois to prevent and end homelessness in our state and is built on the foundation of partnership—uniting Illinois residents, community agencies, and the State. IDHS funded operations at the DuSable shelter, with operations beginning in March 2024, in response to the humanitarian crisis related to the Texas bussing operation of new arrivals to Chicago. "As of January 1, 2025, this shelter, as part of the One System Initiative (OSI), began providing access to shelter and other supports for people experiencing homelessness across populations, both new arrivals and longer-term residents experiencing homelessness. The One System Initiative is a collaborative effort between the State of Illinois, City of Chicago, and community partners to unify the shelter system supporting new arrivals experiencing homelessness in the Chicago area and the shelter system that supported other community members experiencing homelessness. "This shelter provides a vital service in meeting the need of families with children for immediate access to safe shelter and supporting them in planning for long term housing and other goals. This location provides shelter for families with children and currently serves about 400 people. Additionally, the shelter works to support residents as neighbors to the local community through regular resident community meetings where good neighbor practices are reviewed, clear signage, and consistent security staff in the building and on the facility perimeter. "Effective July 1, 2025, the State will end direct program operations of this shelter and return to its role as funder and collaborator with the City of Chicago in homeless services and One System Initiative. Please refer to the City of Chicago related to their intentions on shelter sites."