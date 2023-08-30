Migrant housing meeting amid plans to open shelter at Chicago Lake Shore Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another shelter for migrants is opening in Chicago.

The shelter at the Chicago Lake Shore Hotel could open as a migrant shelter as early as next week.

Community members will get a chance to hear more about the plans at a public meeting that will be held at the Promontory Wednesday night on Lake Park Avenue West.

On Wednesday morning, Gov. JB Pritzker will be joined by elected officials at the Illinois Restaurant Association for a roundtable on work permit authorization for recently arrived migrants.

CBS 2 recently reported on the challenges the migrants are facing when it comes to jobs and how asylum seekers have to wait at least six months before they can even apply for work permits. Many of them spend their days at shelters or police stations waiting for that time to come.

At least 11,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago in just the last year. Now, jobs and housing are a top priority.