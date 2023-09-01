Migrants to move into Hyde Park hotel Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 300 migrants could begin moving into a Hyde Park hotel as early as Friday.
The move sparked a heated debate Wednesday night between residents and city leaders, with many neighbors demanding that asylum seekers be housed elsewhere.
The city said there are currently 6,500 migrants staying at 16 shelters across the city, and dozens of migrants have been staying at Chicago police stations.
