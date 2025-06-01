Multiple injured at Boulder's Pearl Street Mall in Colorado after man reportedly set people on fire

Colorado police are responding to what they called an attack at Boulder's Pearl Street Mall that left multiple people injured.

Authorities said the violent incident happened at 1:26 p.m. at 13th Street and Pearl Street on Sunday afternoon. Police asked everyone to avoid the area while first responders work the scene.

Pearl Street Mall evacuation zone Boulder Police Department

Boulder police said officers are evacuating the 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine as they investigate what happened. "PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA," the department tweeted at 3:08 p.m.

In a press conference at 4 p.m., police said the scene is not yet safe and they have a vehicle of interest. Authorities said a suspect has been taken into custody. They said that multiple people were injured and taken to local hospitals, some of which have since been transferred to other hospitals. Boulder police believe some of those injuries may be life-threatening.

Witnesses at the scene told CBS Colorado that the suspect attacked people with Molotov cocktails who were participating in a walk to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza.

FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino described the incident as a terrorist attack and said around 3:30 p.m. that FBI agents are at the scene. Boulder police said the attack is under investigation and are working to determine if that is the case, and that it's too early to speculate on the attacker's motive.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted on X, "I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

Run For Their Lives, which organized the walk, said, "This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families, and a plea for their release." The group met at 1 p.m. at Pearl Street and 8th Street to walk the length of the Pearl Street Mall and back with a stop at the courthouse for a video.

Ed Victor, who was participating in the walk, said they've been holding these silent marches every week since Oct. 7 to raise awareness for the hostages still in Gaza. They stop at the courthouse to sing songs, tell stories and read the names of the hostages each week. He said around 30 people were participating in today's walk.

Victor said that the marchers occasionally encounter hecklers, but they try not to respond and continue down Pearl Street. People also often nod, clap or thank them as they walk by, he added.

A joint statement from Boulder's Jewish community said:

We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza. We don't have all the details of what is unfolding, and we promise to keep our community informed. Our hearts go out to those who witnessed this horrible attack, and prayers for a speedy recovery to those who were injured. We are in touch with law enforcement about our Boulder Jewish community, and safety is our highest priority. We are working closely with SCN, Boulder PD, and the FBI. We are grateful for the first responders who are caring for our injured. We will continue to work together to share information and provide support for our community. When events like this enter our own community, we are shaken. Our hope is that we come together for one another. Strength to you all.

Video of the scene shows what appears to be a burn scar in front of the old courthouse and a person being taken away on a stretcher. Photos from a viewer show a shirtless man at the scene being detained by police.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.