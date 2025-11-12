Minnesota man kills co-worker with sledgehammer, saying he didn't like her, charges say

A man is accused of killing a co-worker with a sledgehammer at a food and dairy processing facility in central Minnesota.

According to charges filed in Wright County, the deadly assault occurred Tuesday morning at Advanced Process Technologies, located at 165 Swendra Blvd NE in Cokato, Minnesota.

At around 6 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a woman with major head trauma and significant blood loss. Deputies and medical crews responded to the scene and attempted to save the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say an investigation determined a co-worker, identified as 40-year-old David Delong of Watkins, Minnesota, assaulted the victim. He was taken into custody by deputies without incident.

Charges filed in Wright County say Delong was seen on surveillance video walking to the victim's workstation, grabbing a sledgehammer from the workstation and swinging it multiple times at the victim.

According to charging documents, Delong later confessed to killing the victim. He told investigators that he didn't like the victim and had planned on killing her for some time.

Family, former coach honor victim

The family of the victim identified her as 20-year-old Amber Czech. They say she was an amazing welder, great at her job and loved going to work every day. They also want to raise awareness of workplace violence.

WCCO also spoke on Wednesday with Dennis Piechowski, who was Czech's advisor from freshman to senior year at Hutchinson High School.

"You just kind of tear up a little bit just because, you know, who the kid was," Piechowski said.

He was also Czech's assistant basketball coach, noting she was known for her three-point shooting skills.

"She'd be hitting them left and right," he said.

Piechowski says Czech had a passion for welding, and last spoke with her in August.

"I'd always kid her about, you know, 'Don't lose a finger,' and, 'Do they trust you with a laser and all this kind of stuff?'" he said.

Advanced Process Technologies released a statement on Wednesday:

"We are heartbroken by yesterday's tragedy, and our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends in this terrible moment. We are also making sure our employees have the support they need and working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation. "Production at the facility has been paused for the remainder of the week, and administrative staff are working remotely."

Delong faces one felony count of second-degree murder, which carries up to 40 years in prison, but that charge could be upgraded to first-degree murder.