RTA warns of how drastic service cuts would be to CTA, Metra, Pace without bailout from state

RTA Board meets for first time since warning of cuts to CTA, Metra, Pace

The Regional Transportation Authority on Thursday issued details about just how much the CTA, Metra, and Pace need to cut if they fall off what the agency says is an approaching fiscal cliff.

The RTA said a bailout from Springfield could save the system, but something in the range of $770 million to $1.5 billion is needed.

If those funds do not come in, the agencies are predicting not only a drastic reduction in service, but also the cutting of thousands of jobs.

It would be harder for people to get around the Chicago area and put food on the table for their families.

At an RTA board meeting Thursday, two maps were shown. One shows the scale of CTA service now, while the other shows just how much service would be reduced if cuts were needed due to the lack of funding.

"This is not a different CTA. This would literally be no longer CTA as we know it without the funding that we're talking about," said acting Chicago Transit Authority President Nora Leerhsen. "Of our eight rail lines, four of them would see service suspended across an entire branch."

Leerhsen said without a bailout, the CTA would have to close 50 'L' stations and would lose more than 70 miles of rail service. The CTA would also eliminate more than half its bus routes and reduce frequency by 25%.

Metra said it would also suffer a 40% reduction in service, and Pace is also in a similar situation.

The suburban bus agency is threatening to eliminate all service after 8 p.m. and all weekend rides.

Some lawmakers have said overtime costs should be examined as a way to save money.

"Overtime tells a larger story when it has to be used," Leerhsen said. "From a frontline perspective, it is a story of how we have constantly strived every day to put out as much service as possible for our riders, and sometimes that does mean overtime."

The RTA, which oversees the CTA, Metra, and Pace, suggests a 10% regional fare increase to bring in $50 million and "labor optimization" to cut $20.1 million, among other plans. CBS News Chicago has learned about 3,000 jobs could be impacted.

Lawmakers agree the agencies need to come up with creative ways to raise revenue.

"If it's a little bit on the ridership, maybe the fares need to be increased," said Illinois state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit (D-Aurora). "a little bit more on the state looking at alternative financing options that are out there."

As it stands, there is still not enough support in Springfield for a massive bailout plan. But CBS News Chicago is told discussions are just beginning.

The cuts, if they are deemed necessary, would begin in 2026.