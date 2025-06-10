Man charged with shooting security guard at Evanston hospital due back in court

The man accused of shooting a security guard at an Evanston hospital was due to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police said 28-year-old Christian Haywood was taken to the emergency room at Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital on Thursday, after suffering a mental health affliction. He agreed to be checked out by Evanston Fire Department paramedics and taken to the hospital, according to Evanston police Cmdr. Scott Sophier.

While there, Haywood allegedly lunged for his bag, which had a weapon in it. During a struggle with a security guard, he pulled out a handgun and fired it at least three times, hitting a 33-year-old security officer.

Haywood has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and weapons charges, and was due to appear in court in Skokie on Tuesday.

The security guard he shot underwent surgery, and her condition was stabilized.