Chilly day ahead in Chicago before rain and snow on Wednesday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Sunny, colder day ahead in Chicago
Sunny, colder day ahead in Chicago 02:01

Sunshine returns on Tuesday before rain and snow chances return on Wednesday in Chicago. 

Highs will be in the middle 40s, with slightly cooler readings near the lake. Rain develops late Tuesday night into Wednesday. 

Some wet snow may mix and bring slushy accumulations to parts of the area. Cold rain continues into the afternoon, with highs in the 40s and rain amounts up to 1 inch. 

Shower chances linger into Thursday before ending for the afternoon. Cooler-than-average temperatures continue in the 40s.

Dry conditions are expected on Friday with milder highs in the 50s. 

Warmer condition arrive for the weekend with highs by Sunday in the middle 60s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

