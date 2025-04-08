Chilly day ahead in Chicago before rain and snow on Wednesday

Sunshine returns on Tuesday before rain and snow chances return on Wednesday in Chicago.

Highs will be in the middle 40s, with slightly cooler readings near the lake. Rain develops late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Some wet snow may mix and bring slushy accumulations to parts of the area. Cold rain continues into the afternoon, with highs in the 40s and rain amounts up to 1 inch.

Shower chances linger into Thursday before ending for the afternoon. Cooler-than-average temperatures continue in the 40s.

Dry conditions are expected on Friday with milder highs in the 50s.

Warmer condition arrive for the weekend with highs by Sunday in the middle 60s.