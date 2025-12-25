That's so Chicago: From "Da Pope" to Uncle Jesse at Riot Fest, these 2025 headlines could only happen here

Another year of wild Chicago happenings is coming to an end. From Chicago's Pope to hot dog giveaways, here's a look back at some of the 2025 headlines that could only happen in the Windy City.

"Da Pope" makes history

Pope Leo XIV made history as the first American pope, and of course, his roots are in Chicago.

The internet wasted no time with "Da Pope" jokes and memes for the Dolton native. Of course, the big question arose: Is the Pope a Cubs fan or a White Sox fan?

Pope Leo's brother, who quickly gained fame in the city, confirmed he had been a White Sox fan since they were altar boys growing up in Dolton.

After learning the pope's brother had settled the debate, the White Sox were quick to share the news on the scoreboard at Rate Field, mocking their North Side counterparts: "Hey Chicago, He's a Sox fan!"

John Stamos trolls Riot Fest

Ahead of Riot Fest in September, John Stamos made a list of demands "begrudgingly" to perform with the Beach Boys.

Some of the demands included:

Riot Mike, the founder of the festival, had to get a John Stamos tattoo.

A John Stamos look-alike contest had to be hosted by Riot Fest.

A local Chicago pizza restaurant had to create a Greek-style pizza

Luckily, the demands were met, even the tattoo, and Stamos took the stage.

Hot dog! Wieners Circle's 2025 giveaways

In September, Chicago's iconic Wieners Circle passed out more than 2,000 free Chicago-style dogs after the Bears beat the Dallas Cowboys.

The hot dog stand tweeted: "If Caleb throws 4 tds on Sunday, we will give away free hot dogs on Tuesday." Williams did just that.

In December, The Wieners Circle offered free hot dogs if head coach Ben Johnson took his shirt off after any Bears victory this season.

Luckily, Chicagoans got another free dog after Johnson stripped off his shirt in the jubilant visiting team's locker room in Philadelphia after a 24-15 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

All eyes on the northern lights

In November, the northern lights were visible across the Chicago area.

Social media feeds were filled with snapshots of the green and pinkish-red skies.

GALLERY: Chicago area bathed in northern lights

Experts said a severe geomagnetic storm watch was in effect, bringing a recent burst of solar energy from the sun. This produced brighter and more colorful aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights.

Silly goose spotting

In April, the iconic Wrigley Field bleachers welcomed a goose during the Chicago Cubs' series against the San Diego Padres.

Photos on social media showed the goose nesting in a juniper planter underneath the scoreboard. Several rows of the upper bleachers were blocked off from fans while two Canada geese stood on a roof nearby.

Fans snapped photos, and the Cubs' communication director responded by saying, "At the Friendly Confines, we truly mean it when we say everyone's welcome, including the goose..."

Leo High School takes the national stage

After an incredible run, Chicago's Leo High School choir took fourth place on "America's Got Talent." Chicagoans joined the Leo High School community in celebrating their success and voting each week.

Simon Cowell left the choir with some parting words.

"You're going to inspire so many people," he said.

Their melodic harmony first caught the attention of CBS News Chicago's Audrina Sinclair more than a year ago during a morning news School Spotlight.

"Audrina put us on the map!" said Leo principal Shaka Rawls.

Sinclair posted the choir on Instagram with the caption, "So inspired by the young gentlemen at Leo High School! Such an amazing morning for our CBS Chicago School Spotlight!"

John Mulaney will play Wrigley Field

Comedian John Mulaney announced his historic Wrigley Field tour stop this year as fans look ahead to 2026.

The Chicago native will be he first comedian to headline a show at the Friendly Confines.

Mulaney is bringing his "Mister Whatever" tour to Wrigley on July 11. Tickets went on sale in October.

Rare dust storm sweeps across city

In May, Chicago was hit with a historic dust storm.

The dust blanketed downtown Chicago, leaving people with dust-covered cars and viral social media videos.

CBS News Chicago learned the dust was windblown from farm fields in Central Illinois. Video shot by University of Illinois Extension farm management educator Kevin Brooks along Interstate 74 downstate showed motorists cautiously pulling over before driving into near-blackout conditions.

It's a... squirrel?

Chicago's "rat hole" became a viral sensation in the early months of 2024. However, new research this year revealed it was probably made by a different rodent.

Researchers published an article in the Oct. 2025 issue of the journal Biology Letters, using methods from paleontology to analyze. The scientists noted that when comparing the impression to measurements from eight species of rodents, the one that most closely matched that of a tree squirrel.

City crews removed and paved over the slab of concrete the "rat hole" previously occupied in April 2024.