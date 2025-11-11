Northern lights in Chicago dazzle as geomagnetic storm brings aurora borealis to Illinois

The northern lights were visible Tuesday night across the Chicago area, illuminating the sky with brightly colorful displays due to severe solar storms.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, a severe geomagnetic storm watch Is in effect for Wednesday, meaning a recent burst of solar energy from the sun might temporarily disrupt communications, but could also produce brighter and more colorful aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights.

GALLERY: Chicago area bathed in northern lights

In the Chicago area, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. was the best time to see the northern lights.

Despite the bright city lights in Chicago, the northern lights still put on a brilliant display over downtown Chicago along the lakefront Tuesday night. CBS News Chicago viewers shared photos from across the area, from Algonquin and Wauconda to Crystal Lake.

The northern lights are seen over Geneva, Illinois, on Nov. 11, 2025 CBS

Adler Planetarium director of public observing Michelle Nichols said it might be easier to see the northern lights on your camera than with the naked eye.

"The tool that could help you try to see them is your phone, on your camera. Point it up at the sky. Scan around a bit. See if you might see it on your screen. You might see it on your screen before you ever see it with your eyes. You might not see it with your eyes at all. Our eyes just aren't that well-suited for seeing color in the dark," she said.

Experts said the northern lights could be visible in several states Tuesday and Wednesday night, including as far south as Alabama and northern California, possibly causing a green or yellow glow in the night sky.

In the past few days, the sun has burped out several bursts of energy called coronal mass ejections that could reach Earth Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The potential severe geomagnetic storms could disrupt radio and GPS communications, according to forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The northern lights are visible above the Lakeview neighborhood in Chicago on Nov. 11, 2025

How northern lights happen

The sun is at the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle, making the light displays more common and widespread. Colorful northern lights have decorated night skies in unexpected places and space weather experts say there are more auroras still to come.

Aurora displays known as the northern and southern lights are commonly visible near the poles, where charged particles from the sun interact with Earth's atmosphere.

Skygazers are spotting the lights deeper into the United States and Europe because the sun is going through a major face-lift. Every 11 years, its poles swap places, causing magnetic twists and tangles along the way.

Last year, the strongest geomagnetic storm in two decades slammed Earth, producing light displays across the Northern Hemisphere. And soon afterward, a powerful solar storm dazzled skygazers far from the Arctic Circle when dancing lights appeared in unexpected places including Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.

The sun's active spurt is expected to last at least through the end of this year, though when solar activity will peak won't be known until months after the fact, according to NASA and NOAA.

The northern lights are visible above the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago on Nov. 11, 2025

How solar storms affect Earth

Solar storms can bring more than colorful lights to Earth.

When fast-moving particles and plasma slam into Earth's magnetic field, they can temporarily disrupt the power grid. Space weather can also interfere with air traffic control radio and satellites in orbit. Severe storms are capable of scrambling other radio and GPS communications.

In 1859, a severe solar storm triggered auroras as far south as Hawaii and set telegraph lines on fire in a rare event. And a 1972 solar storm may have detonated magnetic U.S. sea mines off the coast of Vietnam.

Space weather experts aren't able to predict a solar storm months in advance. Instead, they alert relevant parties to prepare in the days before a solar outburst hits Earth.

How to see auroras

Northern lights forecasts can be found on NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center website or an aurora forecasting app.

Consider aurora-watching in a quiet, dark area away from city lights. Experts recommend skygazing from a local or national park. And check the weather forecast because clouds can cover up the spectacle entirely.

Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren't visible to the naked eye.