John Mulaney bringing tour to Chicago with historic stop at Wrigley Field

Chicago native John Mulaney is making history at Wrigley Field next summer.

During Tuesday night's Cubs game, Mulaney announced he will be the first comedian to headline a show at the Friendly Confines.

Mulaney is bringing his "Mister Whatever" tour to Wrigley on July 11.

Registration for pre-sale access is now open on the MLB website. The official ticket sale date has not been released.

Mulaney grew up in the Lincoln Park neighborhood and attended Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep for high school.

His standup comedy routines have featured stories about growing up in Chicago – famously including memories attending "stranger danger" seminars in school as a youngster that were presented by retired Chicago Police Detective J.J. Bittenbinder, who also appeared in CBS News Chicago news reports as a safety consultant back in the 1990s.