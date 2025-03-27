Chicago White Sox face Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field on Opening Day 2025

The White Sox Opening Day game at Rate Field is against the Los Angeles Angels.

The game starts at 3:10 p.m. CT, and the first 20,000 fans into the ballpark will receive a commemorative blanket from BMO, the team said. Tickets are still available.

Former Chicago Bulls MVP derrick Rose will throw the first pitch at the game, the team announced in a video posted their social media last week.

On game day parking lots will open three hours before first pitch and gates will open two hours before first pitch. Larger than normal crowds are expected, so the team urges fans to arrive early. If you want to tailgate before the home opener, just make sure you know the Sox's do's and don'ts.

The White Sox are coming off a historically bad season, setting a new MLB record of 121 losses last year. It's expected to be another building year for the franchise; the Sox restocked its minor league system, but help still appears to be a couple years away.

The team has new leadership in the dugout with Will Venable taking over for Pedro Grifol, who was fired last August in the midst of a brutal 41-121 season. Venable was an associate manager under Bruce Bochy in Texas for the past two years. Chicago dealt pitcher Garrett Crochet to Boston, but the White Sox hung onto Luis Robert Jr. for now coming off an injury-riddled season. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi was expected to miss four to six weeks after breaking his right hand when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game in late February.

Infielder Josh Rojas is healing from a hairline fracture in his big toe, putting his availability for Opening Day in question, and Brandon Drury will miss the start of the season due to a fractured left thumb, the team said Saturday.

The team has almost completely overhauled its roster. Returning players include Andrew Vaughn, Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert, who is hoping for a bounce back season. But most of the team's stars have been traded away during the last year or more.

New food and drinks at Rate Field in 2025

It might be the best part of the new baseball season each year: new ballpark food and drink at Rate Field.

There are more than two dozen new treats to try from concessions partners Delaware North and Levy Restaurants including loaded tater tots, patty melts and sweets.

New loaded tater tots to snack on when you're watching the White Sox this year at Rate Field.

There's also a new spin on the ever-popular signature Campfire Milkshake, which is topped with graham crackers, toasted marshmallows and chocolate. The new version is made with cake.

The new cake-based spin on the White Sox's signature Campfire Milkshake.

There's also new Korean food, including hot dogs on a stick that can be dipped in cornflakes, Cheetos and more, and bubble waffles stuffed with everything from chicken to ice cream,

New Korean food offerings at Rate Field for the 2025 White Sox season.

How to get to Rate Field

If you want to avoid traffic and parking, taking public transportation to Sox Opening Day is highly recommended. Rate Field is located near the Sox-35th Street CTA Red Line stop and the 35th Street Station CTA Green Line stop is just two blocks further east.

The 35th Street Rock Island Line Metra stop is also conveniently located just east of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Anyone using a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft should be dropped off at and picked up from the Rideshare Lot in Lot A on the Wentworth Avenue side. The lot is open until one hour after the end of the game.

Where do I park and can I get pre-paid parking passes?

There are multiple paid parking lots at Rate Field for fans who want to drive down and even tailgate before the game. Prepaid parking passes are accepted at lots A, B, C and G on the north side of the stadium, while day-of parking is available to purchase at the credit/debit lots F and L on the south side of the ballpark. Parking can be purchased in advance here.

There are heavy parking restrictions in the neighborhoods around the stadium. Residents and fans must follow restrictions, permit requirements and other city regulations in effect on game day.

Additional information and restrictions

Rate Field is a cashless ballpark, including the parking lots, retails shops and concessions stands. If you have cash and not a credit or debit card, you can purchase White Sox gift cards at the advance ticket windows.

Backpacks and bags are prohibited at Rate Field with the exception of single-pocket clear tote bags that are 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches or smaller, and diaper when infants are present.

Fans with medical requirements like breast pumps, insulin, Epi-pens, oxygen or other medical devices may be allowed to bring them into the park but those items will be subject to search.

The Associated Press contributed to this report