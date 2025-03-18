Ball used by 1919 White Sox put back where it was found, in hopes of breaking curse

Ball used in 1919 World Series goes back where it was found to break White Sox "curse"

With the Chicago White Sox setting a record in futility last year — 121 losses in one season — drastic action is being taken to help reverse the team's fortunes.

It all centers around the discovery of a baseball from the 1919 World Series, which the White Sox were accused of throwing for money.

Tuesday marked a tradition at Navy Pier that has been going on for 27 years — yes, it actually has been that long. Fans all over the world raise a drink to toast legendary baseball broadcaster Harry Caray, who called games for the St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics, White Sox, and Chicago Cubs.

But this year's effort was also focused on efforts to break the so-called Curse of the Black Sox Ball that some believe is now affecting one of those four teams.

Ron Kittle played for the White Sox in three stints and also played for three other Major League Baseball teams in between. He has an extensive collection of precious White Sox mementos that he keeps close.

Kittle wasn't playing anyone by the time the White Sox won the World Series in 2005 for the first time in 88 years, but he does have a 2005 World Series ring, which was given to him by White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf as a gift.

"I don't wear it out when I'm cutting grass or raking leaves," Kittle said.

The rest of Kittle's collection is behind glass at Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier.

For Kittle when it comes to his playing days, 1983 was the season to remember. The White Sox won the American League West division championship that year.

The Sox won the AL West title again 10 years later in 1993. They won the AL Central title in 2000, 2008, and 2021, and then there was that glorious World Series win in 2005.

But 2024 came after all that, and it just hurts to think about that disastrous season.

Fans can find plenty to blame — even an old ball. Harry Caray's on Tuesday was a very temporary home to an authentic baseball from the 1919 World Series.

Eight Chicago White Sox players — pitchers Eddie Cicotte and Claude "Lefty" Williams, first baseman Arnold "Chick" Gandil, shortstop Charles "Swede" Risberg, third baseman George "Buck" Weaver, outfielders "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and Oscar "Happy" Felsch, and utility infielder Fred McMullin, were all accused of throwing the 1919 World Series after taking bribes to lose to the Cincinnati Reds.

None of the players was convicted of a crime, but all were banned for life from baseball.

An infamous baseball used in that infamous World Series turned up in 2022 inside Tribune Tower.

"You know, they're renovating it, and all of a sudden, they find a time capsule in there," said Kittle, who compared the ball to a "prehistoric dinosaur egg."

The ball moved to the Chicago Sports Museum — and some believe that was when the White Sox started losing.

"It was horrible," Kittle said.

On Tuesday, the ball was going back to where it was found. As fans and sports legends gathered to honor Caray, the infamous ball made a ceremonious return to Tribune Tower on hopes of breaking any curse.

"Hey, we're going to hope so," Kittle said.

It's worth a shot for a team that has nothing else to lose.

"It just might change somebody's luck," said Kittle.

So could the future success of the Sox depend on the placement of a 106-year-old baseball? It's doubtful, but we'll see.

The White Sox have their home opener on March 27.