See the full Chicago White Sox schedule for the 2025 MLB season

Andrew Vaughn says White Sox are excited for Opening Day

Andrew Vaughn says White Sox are excited for Opening Day

Andrew Vaughn says White Sox are excited for Opening Day

Opening day for the Chicago White Sox will mark the start of their attempt to rebuild the team after an MLB record-setting 121 losses last year.

They will face the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener at Rate Field at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, March 27.

The three-game home series against the Angels is followed by another three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins, before the Sox hit the road for the first faceoffs with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, before returning home to play the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics.

Here is a link to the full 2025 White Sox schedule.

White Sox special promotion days

Nearly every home game for the White Sox features a fan promotion or giveaway, including post-game fireworks nights, $5 Tuesdays, and the ever-popular Dog Day.

All Tuesday home games let fans get Modelo or Miller draft beers, Vienna hot dogs or polishes, Beggars pizza, nachos, select Coca-Cola products or Garrett Popcorn Stadum Buttery for only $5.

Dog Day is back on April 29, when the Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers. The pregame pup parade is already sold out, but you can still attend with your furry friend by buying a ticket for the Dog Zone. Space is limited and tickets are not transferable. Get more information here.

Students can get special tickets at lower prices by signing up for the White Sox U Student Pass. Once registered, they'll be alerted by text up to 48 hours before select games with exclusive ticket offerings.

At every Sunday home game the team hosts Family Sundays, with family-friendly activities throughout the ballpark, where kids 13 and younger can run the bases after the game.

The White Sox have also teamed up with Exxon Mobil to offer Family Packs, which start at $19. Each ticket purchase includes a hot dog, drink, chips, cookie and souvenir water bottle. For more information about at which games Family Packs are available and how to redeem your extras, click here.

Giveaway days at Rate Field

The White Sox are celebrating their 125th anniversary, which means a season chock full of special giveaways celebrating the team's rich and storied history.

The home game giveaways, mostly on weekends, include a commemorative plush blanket featuring 11 Sox legends whose numbers have been retired: a replica 1907 road jersey; a 1920 replica jersey hoodie; a Dick Allen bobble head; special t-shirts and caps; a 1940s varsity sweater and even a desk radio shaped like Comiskey Park.

Commemorative plush blanket – White Sox home opener, Thursday, March 27 v. Los Angeles (first 20,000 fans)

– White Sox home opener, Thursday, March 27 v. Los Angeles (first 20,000 fans) 1907 Chicago White Sox Road Jersey – Saturday, March 29 v. Los Angeles (first 15,000 fans)

– Saturday, March 29 v. Los Angeles (first 15,000 fans) 1902 Chicago White Sox Jersey Hoodie – Saturday, April 12 v. Boston (first 15,000 fans)

– Saturday, April 12 v. Boston (first 15,000 fans) Dick Allen Bobblehead – Saturday, May 3 v. Houston (first 15,000 fans over the age of 21)

– Saturday, May 3 v. Houston (first 15,000 fans over the age of 21) 1940s Varsity Sweater – Saturday, May 10 v. Miami (First 15,000 fans over the age of 21)

– Saturday, May 10 v. Miami (First 15,000 fans over the age of 21) 1914 Baseball World Tour T-Shirt – Saturday, May 24 v. Texas (first 15,000 fans)

– Saturday, May 24 v. Texas (first 15,000 fans) Charles Comiskey -- Saturday, May 25 v. Texas (first 7,500 fans)

-- Saturday, May 25 v. Texas (first 7,500 fans) 1993 Division Champs Rope Hat – Saturday, June 7 v. Kansas City (first 15,000 fans)

– Saturday, June 7 v. Kansas City (first 15,000 fans) Mexican Heritage Jersey – Sunday, June 6 v. Kansas City (first 15,000 fans)

– Sunday, June 6 v. Kansas City (first 15,000 fans) Ray Durham Bobblehead – Sunday, June 8 v. Kansas City (first 7,500 fans)

– Sunday, June 8 v. Kansas City (first 7,500 fans) 1959 Comiskey Park Desk Radio –Saturday, June 28 v. San Francisco (first 10,000 fans)

–Saturday, June 28 v. San Francisco (first 10,000 fans) Luis Aparicio Bobblehead – Sunday, June 29 v. San Francisco (first 7,500 fans)

– Sunday, June 29 v. San Francisco (first 7,500 fans) 2005 Champs Hawaiian Shirt -- Saturday, July 11 v. Cleveland (first 15,000 fans)

-- Saturday, July 11 v. Cleveland (first 15,000 fans) Mark Buehrle Replica Statue – Saturday, July 12 v. Cleveland (first 15,000 fans over the age of 21)

– Saturday, July 12 v. Cleveland (first 15,000 fans over the age of 21) '05 Hurlers Bobblehead – Sunday, July 13 v. Cleveland (first 10,00 fans)

– Sunday, July 13 v. Cleveland (first 10,00 fans) Bill Veeck Bobblehead -- Saturday, August 9 v. Cleveland (first 15,000 fans)

-- Saturday, August 9 v. Cleveland (first 15,000 fans) Ozzie Guillen Bobblehead – Sunday, August 10 v. Cleveland (first 10,00 fans)

– Sunday, August 10 v. Cleveland (first 10,00 fans) 1980s Sweater Vest -- August 23 v. Minnesota (first 15,000 fans)

-- August 23 v. Minnesota (first 15,000 fans) Ken Griffey Jr. Bobblehead – Sunday, August 24 v. Minnesota (first 7,500 fans)

– Sunday, August 24 v. Minnesota (first 7,500 fans) Puerto Rican Heritage Night – Friday August 29 v New York Yankees (first 10,000 fans)

– Friday August 29 v New York Yankees (first 10,000 fans) Babe Ruth & Al Simmons Figurine -- Saturday, August 30 v. New York Yankees (first 15,000 fans)

-- Saturday, August 30 v. New York Yankees (first 15,000 fans) Hispanic Heritage Night – Friday, September 19 v San Diego (first 15,000 fans of 21)

– Friday, September 19 v San Diego (first 15,000 fans of 21) St. Patrick's Day Hockey Jersey – Saturday, September 20 v San Diego (first 15,000 fans of 21)

Theme nights at Rate Field

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Day – Sunday, April 13 v Red Sox

– Sunday, April 13 v Red Sox Star Wars Day – Sunday, May 4 v Astros

– Sunday, May 4 v Astros Harry Potter Night – Friday, May 9 v Marlins

– Friday, May 9 v Marlins Pride at the Park – Wednesday, June 18 v Cardinals

– Wednesday, June 18 v Cardinals Christmas in July – Monday, July 28 v Phillies

– Monday, July 28 v Phillies Pokémon GO Night – Monday, August 11 v Tigers

– Monday, August 11 v Tigers Grateful Dead Tribute Night – Tuesday, August 12 v Tigers

– Tuesday, August 12 v Tigers Police and Fire Night – Wednesday, August 27 v Royals

contributed to this report.