5 hurt in Chicago weekends shootings, police say

Woman critical after being shot in face, neck on West Side

Woman critical after being shot in face, neck on West Side

Woman critical after being shot in face, neck on West Side

At least five people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 60.

Shoointgs from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 30-year-old man self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition after being shot in the inner thigh just before 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street.

Officers met with the victim at the hospital, who was uncooperative with providing information about the incident.

Just before midnight, CPD officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 4300 block of West Adams Street, where they found a 19-year-old woman unresponsive.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right cheek and to the right side of the neck and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Investigation indicated that she was shot inside a residence. Police said they've recovered a weapon, and a person of interest is in custody.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At midnight, in the 6600 block of Green Street, a 60-year-old man was outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim was shot in the left leg and right arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 5:19 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, an 18-year-old man was outside when an unknown grey-in-color SUV approached, and someone from inside fired shots in the victim's direction. The victim was hit in his right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition. Police said his condition was stabilized.

At 2:27 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 18th Street, a man, 25, was near the back of a residence when he was approached by an unknown person who shot him. The victim was hit in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.