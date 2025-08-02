Woman, 19, critically hurt after being shot overnight in West Garfield Park

Woman critical after being shot in face, neck on West Side

A 19-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot overnight on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said that officers responded to a call of a person shot just before midnight, in the 4300 block of West Adams Street.

Arriving officers found the woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her cheek and the right side of her neck. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation by police indicated that the shooting happened inside a residence. A weapon was recovered, and a person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.