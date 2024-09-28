1 dead, 7 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed and seven others were wounded as of Saturday in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 41.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, two teen boys, 14 and 16, were shot while standing on the sidewalk just after 5 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

Police say they were approached by an unknown vehicle, and a male from inside shot at the teens.

The 14-year-old was hit in the hand and taken to West Suburban Hospital. The 16-year-old was grazed in the arm and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Both were in good condition.

Later in the evening, around 7:15 p.m., In the 7400 block of South Racine Avenue, a 38-year-old man was on the street when he was struck in his left leg by gunfire from an unknown person. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes later, a 28-year-old man was shot in his left arm while on the sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Loomis Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. That victim was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 8:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, a 41-year-old man was in a parking lot and involved in an argument with an unknown person who pulled a firearm and shot at the victim, striking him in the stomach. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

At 11:22 p.m. in the 6900 block of South California Avenue, a 20-year-old man was in an alley when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. Someone from inside the vehicle shot at the victim, striking him in the left hand. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:47 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Fulton Boulevard, a 31-year-old man was arguing with an unknown person while inside an apartment. That person then pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim, striking him in the neck. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 9:32 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Avenue N., an unidentified woman victim was found outside with gunshot wounds to the body, where she died. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area detectives.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either of the incidents.

Check back for updates.