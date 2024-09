CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in West Town early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., police said the man's car was hit by a red car, in the 1500 block of N. Magnolia Avenue. Police said the man got out of his car and the driver of the red vehicle fired shots and drove off.

The victim was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspect.