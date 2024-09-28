Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 3 men wounded

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were shot and wounded on a sidewalk in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Saturday evening.

At 5:26 p.m., the three men—ages 34, 35, and 37—were on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and at least one person inside fired shots, police said.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the elbow, and the 35-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said.

The 37-year-old man was also shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

All three victims were reported in good condition.

No one was in custody Saturday night. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.