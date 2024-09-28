Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 3 men wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were shot and wounded on a sidewalk in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Saturday evening.

At 5:26 p.m., the three men—ages 34, 35, and 37—were on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and at least one person inside fired shots, police said.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the elbow, and the 35-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said.

The 37-year-old man was also shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

All three victims were reported in good condition.

No one was in custody Saturday night. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.