Girl, 2, shot and wounded on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old girl was shot and wounded Saturday evening in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

At 7 p.m., the toddler suffered a gunshot to the right leg in the 2500 block of West 61st Street. A police media notification report said the girl was shot by an "unknown offender," but dispatch audio indicated she was shot after another child got a hold of the gun.

The 2-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating late Saturday.

