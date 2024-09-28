Girl, 2, shot and wounded on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old girl was shot and wounded Saturday evening in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

At 7 p.m., the toddler suffered a gunshot to the right leg in the 2500 block of West 61st Street. A police media notification report said the girl was shot by an "unknown offender," but dispatch audio indicated she was shot after another child got a hold of the gun.

The 2-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating late Saturday.