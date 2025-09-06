4 dead, 3 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

At least four people have been killed and three others have been wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The ages of the victims range from 29 to 42.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 32-year-old employee of a business in the South Loop got into an argument with a 31-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The argument turned physical, and the employee pulled out a gun, and the two men began struggling over the firearm, which went off, shooting the 31-year-old in the head.

Paramedics treated that man at the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The 32-year-old man was taken into custody, and charges were pending as of Saturday morning.

Around 11:50 p.m., police responded to Saint Anthony Hospital, after a 29-year-old man walked in with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told police he was driving in the 4000 block of West Lake Street, when someone in a white SUV drove past and started shooting. The victim was listed in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:08 a.m., in the 11100 block of South Ashland Avenue, a 34-year-old man was outside when two men walked up and demanded his belongings. When he refused and started to walk away, one of the men shot him in the right hip and right thigh, and the attackers took his property before running off. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At 3:30 a.m., in the 5500 block of West West End Avenue, a 31-year-old man was standing outside near a group of people involved in an argument, when one of those people pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim was shot in the right forearm, and was taken to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in good condition.

At 3:46 a.m., in the 5500 block of West Thomas Street, police officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress involving a vehicle. Three suspects got into a sedan and fled south on Waller Avenue before intentionally crashing into two marked CPD squad cars near Waller and Chicago Avenue. One officer was pinned inside their vehicle and opened fire, shooting one of the suspects, who was taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. One other suspect was arrested at the scene, but a third suspect escaped. Police recovered a gun that the third suspect discarded at the scene.

At 10:13 a.m., a man was outside in the 3000 block of West Polk Street, when someone shot him multiple times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not have any further details on the circumstances of the shooting.

At 10:49 a.m., a 42-year-old man was found inside a home in the 300 block of West 93rd Street with a gunshot wound to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unless otherwise noted, no one was in custody in the shootings above.