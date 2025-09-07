Watch CBS News
Boy, 17, wounded in shooting in car in Chicago's South Loop

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday after he was shot and wounded in Chicago's South Loop.

Police said at 3:30 a.m., the teen was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at a traffic light in the 700 block of South Wells Street, near Polk Street, when a man took out a gun and fired multiple shots at the car.

The victim was shot in the right arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

