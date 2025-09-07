Woman, 16-year-old boy shot and wounded in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting in broad daylight Sunday in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

At 10 a.m., the 34-year-old woman and the 16-year-old boy were outside in the 6700 block of South Cregier Avenue in South Shore when some people pulled up in a vehicle, displayed guns, and shot them both, police said.

The teenage boy was shot three times in the body and was left in critical condition, while the woman was shot twice in the right leg and was reported in fair condition.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

There was no one in custody Sunday afternoon in the shooting. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.