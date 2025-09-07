Watch CBS News
Man found dead of gunshot near CTA Orange Line stop in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood

Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
A man was found dead of a gunshot wound near the 35th/Archer Chicago Transit Authority Orange Line stop in the city's McKinley Park neighborhood.

At 5:30 a.m., the 26-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the upper body outside the station, in the 3500 block of South Leavitt Street, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody hours later, and detectives were investigating the circumstances.

