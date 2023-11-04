Chicago weekend shootings: 3 dead, 10-year-old among 11 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and 11 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 10 to 54.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 54-year-old man was on the sidewalk Friday around 6:40 p.m., in the 3000 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, when he was shot in the face by an unknown offender.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

About an hour later, two men were hurt after a shooting in the 100 block of North Keeler Avenue in West Garfield Park around 7:40 p.m.

The victims, 38 and 39, were on the sidewalk when they both suffered gunshot wounds by an unknown offender. The 38-year-old was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 39-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the 2800 block of West 12th Place in Douglass Park around 7:47 p.m.

Police say the victim was in a park when he suffered a gunshot wound to the rear by an unknown offender. The victim was then taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was shot in the Burnside neighborhood Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:36 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 91st Street.

The boy was inside a home when he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest by three unknown offenders who fired shots from outside the residence, according to police.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. Police say his condition was stabilized.

A 23-year-old man was shot while walking around 8:49 in the 6900 block of South Artesian Avenue.

Police say he was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the right ankle and self-transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 1:10 a.m., in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area



At 1:15 a.m., in the 3900 block of South Rockwell Street, a man, 25, was walking on the sidewalk when he felt a sharp pain and realized he was shot. The victim did not hear any shots fired and suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. The victim self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.



At 4:10 a.m., 2100 block of North Kedvale Avenue, a 22-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when he suffered a graze wound to the left side of his head. The victim was dropped off at Humboldt Park Health in good condition.



At 7:19 a.m., in the 1500 block of South Kenneth Avenue, a 39-year-old man was walking when a dark-in-color vehicle approached, and an unknown offender seated in the rear of the vehicle fired shots in the victim's direction. The victim was struck in the left shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.



At 7:30 a.m., in the 2400 block of North Cicero Avenue, a 28-year-old man was driving his vehicle when he got into an argument with the driver of an unknown vehicle who then fired shots in the victim's direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and self-transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.



At 9 a.m., in the 6400 block of South May Street, the victim, a 45-year-old man, was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.



This is a developing story.