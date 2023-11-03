Boy, 10, shot in chest in Chicago house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 10-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded inside a house the South Side's Burnside neighborhood Friday night.

At 7:37 p.m., the boy was in a house in the 1100 block of East 91st Street, near University Avenue, when he was shot in the chest by three people who fired from outside the house, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

As of 10 p.m., there was still a heavy police presence surrounding the home where the boy was shot, and a nearby alley. Investigators were seen going into and outside the home.

Earlier, we learned the Chicago Fire Department had sent an ambulance to the scene, but police had already taken the child victim to the hospital.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.