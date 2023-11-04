3 men found shot to death on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after three men were found shot and killed on the city's Southwest Side Saturday morning.

Chicago police say officers responded at the 3100 block of West 39th Place just after 1 a.m. for a shots fired call in the area.

Arriving officers located a red Dodge SUV with two men, between 20 and 30 years of age, inside unresponsive.

The first victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was shot multiple times in the body and was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim, a 19-year-old man, was found on the ground a short distance from the SUV with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.