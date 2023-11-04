Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Motorcyclist shot, killed on Southwest Side

By Alex Ortiz

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A motorcyclist was shot and killed on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon, which led to a crash.

The 32-year-old victim was riding a motorcycle in the 4900 block of South Honore around 4:34 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown car. An occupant from inside the car fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The victim was hit multiple times in the body and crashed into a parked car.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders have been arrested.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 6:47 PM CDT

