2 dead, 4 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

Man, 24, shot to death overnight while walking in Austin neighborhood

At least two people are dead and four others were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 35.

Shootings from Saturday

In the first reported shooting, officers responded to a call of a person shot just before 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Massasoit Avenue.

A witness told them they heard gunshots and saw a person on the ground at the mouth of the alley. That is where officers found a 35-year-old man unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Fire crews treated him and took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a firearm was recovered on the scene.

Also around 1 a.m., a 24-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street when another man approached, and an argument ensued that turned into a fight.

The man pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim, hitting him in the chest.

Fire crews took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The gunman left the scene in an unknown direction.

Minutes later, around 1:17 a.m., a 15-year-old was approached by a man and shot after an argument turned into a fight in the 300 block of West Marquette Road.

The boy was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 1:42 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 91st Street, officers responded to a call of a person shot. The victim, a 21-year-old man, told them that he was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken by the CFD to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. The victim was not able to provide any further details of the incident.



At 4:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue, a 22-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle when she was approached by an unknown person who pulled out a firearm and fired shots at her before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, initially listed in critical condition.

At 9 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Hoyne Avenue, a 19-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.