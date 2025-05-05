Watch CBS News
2 shootings involving Chicago police reported nearly 30 minutes apart on South Side

By Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

2 shootings involving Chicago police reported nearly 30 minutes apart on South Side 02:36

Two separate shootings involving Chicago police were reported on the South Side early Monday morning. 

Around 3:15 a.m., the Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in the 1400 block of East 78th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The investigation appears to be at an assisted living community. 

Just 30 minutes later, around 3:45 a.m., COPA confirmed they were investigating an officer-involved shooting near the 10600 block of South LaSalle in the Roseland neighborhood. 

Video from the scene shows police focusing an investigation inside a home. 

Police have not confirmed who fired shots during the two incidents or what led up to the shootings. It is not clear if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

