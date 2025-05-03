15-year-old boy shot in leg during fight with man in Englewood, police say
A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot overnight in Englewood.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West Marquette Road.
Police say the teen told officers he was walking when a man walked up and they got into an argument.
The argument turned into a fight, and that's when the man shot the teen twice in the leg.
Scanner traffic indicated the teen also had a gun.
The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.