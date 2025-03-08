2 dead, 4 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least two people were killed and four others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday Afternoon. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 53.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 38-year-old man while sitting inside a vehicle around 6:32 p.m. in the 3200 block of East 91st Street when he was approached by two unknown male offenders.

The gunmen fired multiple gunshots in the victim's direction and then left the scene, heading southbound on foot.

The victim was shot in his face and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Later in the evening, police responded to the 100 block of East 21st Street just before midnight and found a man, 38, and a woman, 18, inside a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.

The woman was shot twice in her chest and pronounced dead at the scene. The man was shot in the hand and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

A witness told police that someone shot at them from a passing vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:44 a.m. in the 4700 block of West North Avenue, a 21-year-old man was fighting with a 19-year-old woman and another unidentified female outside. A third woman, 37, exited a building near the fight and shot the man. He was hit in the leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition. The 37-year-old woman was placed in custody, and a weapon was recovered.

At 1 a.m. in the 200 block of West 105th Place, a 33-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot at by someone who was traveling in a white vehicle. The victim was hit in the chest and was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition and later died.

At 8:18 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rosecoe Street, a 53-year-old man, while inside a residence, was shot in his left shoulder by another known male, who left the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.



Check back for updates.