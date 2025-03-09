Woman shot, wounded on sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville district

A woman was shot and wounded Sunday evening in Chicago's bustling Streeterville district.

At 8:12 p.m., the 46-year-old woman was walking in the 400 block of North Columbus Drive, between Illinois and North Water streets, when she heard gunshots and felt pain.

She realized she had been shot in the arm.

The Fire Department took the woman to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

After the shooting, there was a large police presence and crime scene tape up outside the AMC River East 21 movie multiplex, located nearby at 322 E. Illinois St.

No one was in custody late Sunday in the shooting. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.