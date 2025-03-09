Quarrel leads to shooting that kills man in Chicago's River North district

Man shot, killed during quarrel in Chicago's River North district

A man was shot and killed during a quarrel on a sidewalk in Chicago's River North district early Sunday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., the victim and another man were quarreling in the 600 block of North Franklin Street, near Ontario Street, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times in the chest.

The shooter fled the scene, police said.

As police investigated the shooting, crime scene tape was seen strung up beneath the Chicago Transit Authority Brown and Purple Line tracks, which run directly above Franklin Street at that point.

No one was in custody late Sunday morning in the shooting. Belmont Area detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.