1 killed, 3 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least one person was killed and three others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 36.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue.

Just after 5 p.m., the teen was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached, and someone from inside pulled out a gun and fired shots—hitting him multiple times about the body.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Later in the evening, around 9:41 p.m., another 15-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet during a teen takeover in the 400 block of North City Front Plaza Drive.

Officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area and saw a group running from the scene.

The teen was found on the with a graze wound to his leg. He was treated by fire crews and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Monitor Avenue



At 1:20 a.m. in the 200 block of East 103rd Street, an 18-year-old male was standing outside when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot in the foot. He was transported to Roseland Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

